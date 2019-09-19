XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and argenx SE earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XBiotech Inc. and argenx SE’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and argenx SE Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 35.28%. Competitively argenx SE has a consensus target price of $171.5, with potential upside of 33.67%. Based on the results shown earlier, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has weaker performance than argenx SE

Summary

argenx SE beats XBiotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.