XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.18 N/A -7.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.48 shows that XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aravive Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Aravive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Aravive Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc. has a 47.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 30%. Insiders owned 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.