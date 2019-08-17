XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.48 beta means XBiotech Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential is 59.51% at a $13 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 60.50% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.