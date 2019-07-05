XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 6 530.90 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XBiotech Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.23 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has beta of 3.19 which is 219.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.69% and an $13 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.5% and 73.6%. About 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has weaker performance than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.