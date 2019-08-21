XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) Reaches $8.35 After 4.00% Up Move; IMPACT FUSION INTERNATIONAL (IFUS) Shorts Increased By 33.23%

IMPACT FUSION INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:IFUS) had an increase of 33.23% in short interest. IFUS’s SI was 166,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.23% from 124,600 shares previously. With 255,300 avg volume, 1 days are for IMPACT FUSION INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:IFUS)’s short sellers to cover IFUS’s short positions. It closed at $0.001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 73,407 shares traded. XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) has risen 58.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.92% the S&P500. Some Historical XBIT News: 16/04/2018 – XBiotech Announces Upcoming Phase 2 Clinical Studies in Dermatology; 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH IN-LICENSES ANTI-NY-ESO-1 ANTIBODY FROM CT ATLANTIC; 16/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – CO WOULD EVALUATE A NEW SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF CO’S TRUE HUMAN MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, MABP1, IN TWO SEPARATE PHASE 2 STUDIES; 16/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – CONDUCTING FINAL PREPARATIONS FOR STUDY LAUNCH INCLUDING FIRST CLINICAL SITE INITIATION SCHEDULED LATER THIS MONTH; 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH – WILL USE ITS TECHNOLOGY TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF TRUE HUMAN(TM )ANTI-NY-ESO-1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, 12D7; 16/04/2018 – Press Release: XBiotech Announces Upcoming Phase 2 Clinical Studies in Dermatology; 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE LICENSE FROM CT ATLANTIC AG, A SWISS BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ XBiotech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XBIT); 02/04/2018 XBiotech In-licenses Anti-NY-ESO-1 Antibody Targeting Advanced Cancer; 22/05/2018 – XBiotech Announces First Patient in Phase 2 Study Evaluating MABp1 in Patients with Atopic DermatitisThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $342.65M company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $8.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XBIT worth $13.71M more.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. engages in the business of marketing products in the health and wellness sector. The company has market cap of $288,685. The firm focuses on the invention, development, and marketing of its proprietary products worldwide for the health of humans and animals. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Nutri-Mastic that supports digestive function, the immune system, vital organ health, healthy blood cells, and cardiac muscle and heart function; Intact Nutrition herbal health support products; Intact Endurance, which offers nutrients to increase body's optimal energy levels; Pet Intact nutritional supplements; and Equine Intact products.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company has market cap of $342.65 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases.