XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.23 beta. In other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 84.14%. Competitively the average target price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $21.83, which is potential 179.51% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Viking Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.5% and 69.1%. Insiders owned roughly 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.