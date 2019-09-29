XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 5.07M -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Verona Pharma plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of XBiotech Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 287,442,922.37% -51.9% -48.9% Verona Pharma plc 114,238,074.85% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and Verona Pharma plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential is 26.34% at a $13 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 65.57% respectively. 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.