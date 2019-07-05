XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparing side by side

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.90 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XBiotech Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. XBiotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 61.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.5% and 42.3%. Insiders owned 37.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 10.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 85.04% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.