XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Contrasting side by side

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.48 shows that XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. OncoCyte Corporation’s 4.96 beta is the reason why it is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

XBiotech Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 83.36% for XBiotech Inc. with consensus target price of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 31.2%. Insiders held roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. was more bullish than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.