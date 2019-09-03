XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Comparing side by side

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 32 24.72 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 highlights XBiotech Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of XBiotech Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. From a competition point of view, Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta which is 163.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Nektar Therapeutics is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.8. Nektar Therapeutics is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 1 2.33

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential is 54.58% at a $13 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus price target is $36.33, while its potential upside is 114.84%. The results provided earlier shows that Nektar Therapeutics appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors. XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.8%. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats XBiotech Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.