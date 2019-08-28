XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparison side by side

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MediciNova Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 62.70%. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 155.81% and its average target price is $22. The data provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has stronger performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.