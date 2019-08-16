XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Comparison side by side

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 116 10.35 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 highlights XBiotech Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.48 shows that XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 8.4 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 67.53% for XBiotech Inc. with average target price of $13. On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 101.23% and its average target price is $184.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 0% respectively. XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.8%. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.