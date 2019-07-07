XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for XBiotech Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XBiotech Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.23 shows that XBiotech Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Kura Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 67.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.5% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 37.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.6% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has stronger performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.