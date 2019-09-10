XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Contrasting side by side

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

XBiotech Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 46.07%. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 343.79% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.