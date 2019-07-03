XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand XBiotech Inc. has 37.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have XBiotech Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.90% -48.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting XBiotech Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for XBiotech Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

XBiotech Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $13, suggesting a potential upside of 61.69%. The potential upside of the peers is 131.90%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of XBiotech Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.23 shows that XBiotech Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

XBiotech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.