XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparison side by side

We are comparing XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 73.83 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given XBiotech Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 84.92%. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 80.77%. Based on the data given earlier, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 55.5%. 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.