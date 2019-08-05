XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Contrasting side by side

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 309.97 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.48. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s beta is 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

XBiotech Inc. has a 78.08% upside potential and an average target price of $13. Competitively Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 201.72%. Based on the data given earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 31.8%. Insiders held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats XBiotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.