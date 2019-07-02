XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparing side by side

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.52 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of XBiotech Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.23 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 76.39%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 587.02% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.5% and 84.6%. About 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 85.04% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.