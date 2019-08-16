XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Comparison side by side

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.45 beta which makes it 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 60.30% for XBiotech Inc. with consensus target price of $13. Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $12.25, with potential upside of 391.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.