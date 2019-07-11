XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Contrasting side by side

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XBiotech Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential is 67.53% at a $13 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.5% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.