XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Contrasting side by side

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XBiotech Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.23 shows that XBiotech Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.08 beta which makes it 108.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. XBiotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, and a 67.31% upside potential. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 379.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.5% and 47.6% respectively. Insiders owned 37.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 85.04% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -15.72% weaker performance.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.