XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Contrasting side by side

Since XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 511.34 N/A -1.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 34.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.