XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparison side by side

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 590.10 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 88.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.