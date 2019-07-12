XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Contrasting side by side

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 22.21 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XBiotech Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential is 78.33% at a $13 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.5% and 0.8% respectively. About 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 85.04% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.