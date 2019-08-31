XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparing side by side

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 15.2 and 15.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 55.69% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 54.64% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that XBiotech Inc. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.