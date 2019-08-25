XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Comparison side by side

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk and Volatility

XBiotech Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.93 beta which is 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and has 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 58.15%. Competitively the consensus target price of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 29.11% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that XBiotech Inc. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.