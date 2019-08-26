XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparison side by side

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 61.49%. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, with potential upside of 1,820.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 61.1%. Insiders owned 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.