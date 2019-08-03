X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

We will be comparing the differences between X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.11 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zymeworks Inc. has an average target price of $34, with potential upside of 45.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 49.2%. Insiders owned 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zymeworks Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.