X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 225.00% and its consensus target price is $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.