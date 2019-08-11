X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 99 2.34 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $127.67, while its potential upside is 56.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 0%. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.