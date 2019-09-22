X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.74 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.