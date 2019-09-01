X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

As Biotechnology companies, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.