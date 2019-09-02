X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 607.68 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -1.67% and its average price target is $80.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.