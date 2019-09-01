X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 375.98 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Kadmon Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kadmon Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.