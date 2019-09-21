X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 40.23% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Intec Pharma Ltd. has 16.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.