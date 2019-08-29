X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00

Demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 3.7% respectively. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.