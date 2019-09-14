X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 34.72 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 34.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.