X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 371.30 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Clearside Biomedical Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.