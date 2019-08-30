X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1607.55 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 122.41% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 23.8%. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.