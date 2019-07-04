X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.