X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-18.04
|0.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
In table 1 we can see X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-126.8%
|-82.6%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
Liquidity
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.84%
|43.8%
|24.75%
|144.04%
|-84.56%
|44.11%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-3.79%
|-4.11%
|-1.71%
|-14.81%
|-67.54%
|9.38%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.