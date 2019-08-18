X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Since X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 413.32 N/A -1.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.