X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Since X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|22
|413.32
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc
Summary
Autolus Therapeutics plc beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
