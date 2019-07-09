X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

We will be contrasting the differences between X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.11% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -61.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.