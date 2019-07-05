X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 101 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 41.18% and its average price target is $158.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 85%. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.