X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Since X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Alkermes plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 consensus target price and a 40.61% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alkermes plc beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.