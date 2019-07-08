X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

As Biotechnology companies, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.11% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.