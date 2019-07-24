X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 5.43 N/A -3.97 0.00

Demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.