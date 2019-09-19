X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.04 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 35%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.