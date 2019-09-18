X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) Reaches $14.05 After 9.00% Up Move; Seachange International Has 0.67 Sentiment

Seachange International Inc (SEAC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 14 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 21 reduced and sold positions in Seachange International Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 11.84 million shares, down from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Seachange International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 11 Increased: 6 New Position: 8.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $106.01 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 5.45% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 984,000 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atria Investments Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 4,569 shares. The Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Sg Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,144 shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. The company has market cap of $173.83 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is mavorixafor , an oral and small molecule allosteric antagonist of the chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with WHIM syndrome; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of WaldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies.