X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 4.59 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.5% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.11% stronger performance while Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.