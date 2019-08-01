X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.2 and has 19.2 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares. About 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.11% stronger performance while resTORbio Inc. has -8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors resTORbio Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.